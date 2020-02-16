Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) to Post $0.17 EPS

Brokerages expect Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) to post $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.19. Cedar Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cedar Realty Trust.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $35.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.10 million.

CDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Cedar Realty Trust from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.42.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 2.9% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 211,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 5,922 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 7,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 8,860 shares during the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CDR opened at $2.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.79. Cedar Realty Trust has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $3.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

