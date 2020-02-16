Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) to Announce $2.41 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) will post earnings of $2.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.45. Lincoln National reported earnings of $2.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full year earnings of $10.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $10.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $11.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $11.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lincoln National.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.75.

Shares of LNC stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,520,448 shares. Lincoln National has a 12-month low of $50.81 and a 12-month high of $67.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.21.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Lincoln National during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 986.9% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Lincoln National during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln National (LNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.