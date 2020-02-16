Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) to post earnings per share of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.72. LTC Properties posted earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LTC Properties.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. LTC Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Shares of NYSE:LTC traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $49.15. 168,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,288. LTC Properties has a 1-year low of $42.31 and a 1-year high of $53.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.88. The company has a current ratio of 10.06, a quick ratio of 10.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.34.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTC. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in LTC Properties by 742.9% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in LTC Properties during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in LTC Properties by 344.4% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in LTC Properties during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in LTC Properties during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

