Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $423.77 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) to announce $423.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Msci’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $422.00 million and the highest is $426.60 million. Msci posted sales of $371.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Msci will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Msci.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. Msci had a net margin of 36.18% and a negative return on equity of 237.36%. The firm had revenue of $406.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Msci from $255.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Msci to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Msci from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Msci in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.50.

Shares of MSCI traded up $9.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $322.56. 568,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,702. Msci has a 1-year low of $173.00 and a 1-year high of $322.87. The company has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 48.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $277.51 and a 200 day moving average of $247.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Msci’s payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

In other Msci news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez sold 29,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total value of $7,666,307.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,717,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,842,350.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.56, for a total value of $743,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 300,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,508,428.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,373 shares of company stock worth $9,947,168 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Msci by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Msci during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Msci during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Msci during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Msci during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

