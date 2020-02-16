Zacks: BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) Given $90.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $90.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.94 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given BioSpecifics Technologies an industry rank of 84 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts have weighed in on BSTC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut BioSpecifics Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of BioSpecifics Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded BioSpecifics Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

NASDAQ:BSTC traded down $0.51 on Monday, hitting $65.07. 20,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,321. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.25. BioSpecifics Technologies has a 52 week low of $45.81 and a 52 week high of $73.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.55.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

About BioSpecifics Technologies

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brands.

