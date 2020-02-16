Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) to Post $1.31 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) will report $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for BIO-TECHNE’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.34. BIO-TECHNE posted earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BIO-TECHNE will report full year earnings of $4.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $5.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.44 to $6.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BIO-TECHNE.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $184.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.00.

In other BIO-TECHNE news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 11,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total value of $2,614,796.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 11,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.36, for a total transaction of $2,444,120.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,448,476.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,313 shares of company stock valued at $14,482,152. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 979,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,110,000 after purchasing an additional 68,434 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 951,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,141,000 after purchasing an additional 31,700 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 867,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,463,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 243,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,717 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,195,000. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIO-TECHNE stock opened at $208.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $214.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.65. BIO-TECHNE has a twelve month low of $178.28 and a twelve month high of $223.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%.

About BIO-TECHNE

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

