Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) to Announce $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) will report earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Smart Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Smart Global posted earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smart Global will report full-year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Smart Global.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.30 million. Smart Global’s quarterly revenue was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS.

SGH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Smart Global from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Smart Global from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Smart Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smart Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Smart Global in a report on Friday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.83.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of Smart Global by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 18,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of Smart Global by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Smart Global by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Smart Global by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Smart Global by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.12. The company had a trading volume of 280,358 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.95. Smart Global has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $39.08.

Smart Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

