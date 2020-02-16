Zacks: Brokerages Expect Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) will report $56.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $56.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $56.10 million. Central Pacific Financial reported sales of $56.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full year sales of $230.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $228.34 million to $232.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $240.15 million, with estimates ranging from $237.79 million to $242.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Central Pacific Financial.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 22.59%. The firm had revenue of $57.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.90 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

In other news, Director John C. Dean sold 6,700 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $197,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,071.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Dean sold 6,600 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $192,456.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,398 shares in the company, valued at $99,085.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 1,282.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 2,103.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

CPF traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,820. Central Pacific Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.28 million, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.32%.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

