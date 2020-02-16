Zacks: Brokerages Expect GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $104.87 Million

Analysts forecast that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) will post $104.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $108.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $96.00 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- posted sales of $6.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,477%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will report full year sales of $307.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $298.20 million to $311.21 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $542.33 million, with estimates ranging from $499.60 million to $569.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-.

GWPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

In other news, Director Cabot Brown sold 3,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $30,682.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at $173,590.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $8,496,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,421,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,059,158.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 908,916 shares of company stock worth $8,575,650. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the fourth quarter valued at about $520,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 400,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,834,000 after buying an additional 33,319 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,393,000 after buying an additional 46,783 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 152,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after buying an additional 65,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 766,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,163,000 after buying an additional 131,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GWPH traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $127.10. The stock had a trading volume of 268,240 shares. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 52 week low of $95.71 and a 52 week high of $196.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.22.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

