Zacks: Brokerages Expect Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $176.91 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) will post $176.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $177.41 million and the lowest is $176.40 million. Heidrick & Struggles International posted sales of $185.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full year sales of $703.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $703.30 million to $704.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $719.06 million, with estimates ranging from $717.02 million to $721.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Heidrick & Struggles International.

HSII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heidrick & Struggles International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSII. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 214.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 390.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 19.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. 90.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HSII stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $28.48. The company had a trading volume of 61,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,080. The firm has a market cap of $542.52 million, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Heidrick & Struggles International has a twelve month low of $23.55 and a twelve month high of $44.66.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

