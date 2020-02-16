Zacks: Brokerages Expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to Announce $2.70 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) will announce earnings per share of $2.70 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.56. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reported earnings per share of $2.65 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 14th.

On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full year earnings of $10.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.26 to $11.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $11.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.60 to $12.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover JPMorgan Chase & Co..

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.29.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total value of $8,191,494.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter Scher sold 21,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total value of $3,009,427.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,636,842.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 236.5% during the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,203,000 after purchasing an additional 15,114 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 341,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,203,000 after purchasing an additional 152,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $2,583,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPM traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.46. The stock had a trading volume of 6,627,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,247,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.09 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

