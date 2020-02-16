Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO) to Post -$0.27 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.27) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Mustang Bio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.25). Mustang Bio reported earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Mustang Bio will report full-year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($1.11). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.82). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mustang Bio.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MBIO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.06.

Mustang Bio stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.50. Mustang Bio has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 21,829 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $1,233,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 415.9% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 226,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 182,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 64,500 shares in the last quarter. 26.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

