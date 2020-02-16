Zacks: Brokerages Expect NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) to Announce -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) will report earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for NCS Multistage’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). NCS Multistage posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NCS Multistage will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.68). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NCS Multistage.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered NCS Multistage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NCS Multistage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.58.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NCS Multistage by 16.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 98,884 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of NCS Multistage by 16.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 13,296 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of NCS Multistage by 9.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 150,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 13,537 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NCS Multistage by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 41,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 18,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of NCS Multistage by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,264,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 96,383 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NCSM traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.52. The company had a trading volume of 23,412 shares. NCS Multistage has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $6.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.13.

NCS Multistage Company Profile

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

