Zacks: Brokerages Expect Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Opus Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.38. Opus Bank reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Opus Bank will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.68. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Opus Bank.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $63.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.40 million.

OPB has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Stephens cut Opus Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet raised Opus Bank from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised Opus Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Opus Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPB. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Opus Bank during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Opus Bank during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Opus Bank by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Opus Bank during the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Opus Bank during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPB opened at $28.12 on Thursday. Opus Bank has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $28.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%.

About Opus Bank

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

