Zacks: Brokerages Expect Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2020

Equities research analysts predict that Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Opus Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.38. Opus Bank reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Opus Bank will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.68. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Opus Bank.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $63.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.40 million.

OPB has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Stephens cut Opus Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet raised Opus Bank from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised Opus Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Opus Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPB. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Opus Bank during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Opus Bank during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Opus Bank by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Opus Bank during the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Opus Bank during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPB opened at $28.12 on Thursday. Opus Bank has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $28.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%.

About Opus Bank

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Opus Bank (OPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB)

Receive News & Ratings for Opus Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opus Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.