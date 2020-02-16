Zacks: Brokerages Set $26.50 Target Price for Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $26.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Jefferies Financial Group an industry rank of 175 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

JEF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

JEF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.47. 3,768,550 shares of the stock traded hands. Jefferies Financial Group has a one year low of $16.84 and a one year high of $23.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.18.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 522,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $10,994,694.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,632,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,371,548.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,570 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,572,000 after buying an additional 147,950 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,219,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,455,000 after buying an additional 33,180 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 421,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,111,000 after buying an additional 26,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

