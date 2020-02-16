Zacks: DarioHealth Corp (NASDAQ:DRIO) Given $30.00 Average Price Target by Brokerages

DarioHealth Corp (NASDAQ:DRIO) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $30.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned DarioHealth an industry rank of 105 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of DarioHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DarioHealth stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DarioHealth Corp (NASDAQ:DRIO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.22% of DarioHealth at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of DarioHealth stock opened at $8.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.23. DarioHealth has a 1-year low of $3.44 and a 1-year high of $18.60.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company's flagship product, Dario, also known as Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a software application combined with Dario Smart Meter, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device.

