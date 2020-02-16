Zacks: EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.
Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $14.70 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given EHang an industry rank of 152 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on EHang in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.
EHang Company Profile
EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.
