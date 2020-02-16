Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) to Hold

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc is a self advised Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust organized to pursue opportunities in the lodging industry. Initial assets consist of six hotels comprised of four Embassy Suites and two Radisson properties as well as eight asset management and consulting agreements. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a $5.00 price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.38.

Ashford Hospitality Trust stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.80. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $5.89.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 166.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,877 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 286.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 21,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

