Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Broadmark Realty Capital (NASDAQ:BRMK) to “Hold”

Broadmark Realty Capital (NASDAQ:BRMK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation and development of residential and commercial properties. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc., formerly known as Trinity Merger Corp., is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BRMK opened at $12.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a PE ratio of 52.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.54. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $12.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,231,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,611,000.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

