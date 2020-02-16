ZCore (ZCR) Trading 12.8% Lower This Week

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded down 26.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 16th. During the last week, ZCore has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar. One ZCore coin can currently be purchased for $0.0199 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular exchanges including $51.55, $10.39, $5.60 and $50.98. ZCore has a total market cap of $127,028.00 and $2,527.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About ZCore

ZCore (ZCR) is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 6,368,808 coins. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash

Buying and Selling ZCore

ZCore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $50.98, $51.55, $18.94, $24.68, $33.94, $13.77, $7.50, $32.15, $20.33, $10.39 and $5.60. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

