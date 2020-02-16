Zebi Hits One Day Trading Volume of $81.00 (ZCO)

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded 48.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Zebi has a market capitalization of $173,604.00 and $81.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zebi has traded 58.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zebi token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, DDEX and Koinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $320.32 or 0.03200307 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009981 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00250151 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000811 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00044302 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00156214 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi’s launch date was February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 450,099,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,475,421 tokens. Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zebi is www.zebi.io

Zebi Token Trading

Zebi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, OKEx, Koinex, Liquid, DDEX, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zebi using one of the exchanges listed above.

