Zetacoin (ZET) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $8,054.00

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Over the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded down 14.8% against the dollar. One Zetacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, CoinEgg and Novaexchange. Zetacoin has a market cap of $165,842.00 and approximately $8,054.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zetacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,781.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $402.94 or 0.04123135 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.97 or 0.00787677 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005302 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00018666 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000375 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Zetacoin Profile

Zetacoin (CRYPTO:ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 171,123,986 coins. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

Zetacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Cryptopia, YoBit and Novaexchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zetacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zetacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.