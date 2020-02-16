Zilla Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $19,857.00 (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One Zilla token can currently be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilla has a total market cap of $554,087.00 and $19,857.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zilla has traded down 16.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zilla alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $318.31 or 0.03184643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010018 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00247803 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00044212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00156386 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About Zilla

Zilla launched on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The official website for Zilla is zla.io . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zilla

Zilla can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zilla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilla and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.