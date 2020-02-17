-$0.06 EPS Expected for SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for SVMK’s earnings. SVMK posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SVMK will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.02) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SVMK.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $84.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.83 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SVMK. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of SVMK in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on SVMK from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

SVMK stock traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.81. The stock had a trading volume of 7,243,640 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.87. SVMK has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $22.03.

In related news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 100,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $2,010,031.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $74,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 331,529 shares of company stock worth $6,433,006. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVMK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in SVMK in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SVMK in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in SVMK by 23.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 35,812 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in SVMK in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SVMK during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,922,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVMK

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

