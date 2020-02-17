-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD) will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Mediwound’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.07). Mediwound posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mediwound will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.27). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mediwound.

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Mediwound in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Mediwound from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mediwound from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDWD. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Mediwound by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 211,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Mediwound by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 48,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mediwound by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 60,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Mediwound by 203.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Mediwound by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 407,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 120,508 shares during the period. 25.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MDWD remained flat at $$2.97 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,072 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.02. Mediwound has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $5.74.

About Mediwound

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina.

