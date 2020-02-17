$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) to post earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Etsy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.21. Etsy posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Etsy will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Etsy.

Several research firms have weighed in on ETSY. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $52.80 target price (up from $49.00) on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.22.

In related news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 19,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $991,550.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 39,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 39,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,553 shares of company stock worth $3,327,650. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,900,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Etsy by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,886,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,495 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Etsy by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,693,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,341,000 after purchasing an additional 167,252 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Etsy by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 2,520,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,409,000 after purchasing an additional 966,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 1,696.6% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,189,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,317 shares during the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $53.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.83, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.59. Etsy has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $73.35.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

