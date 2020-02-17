$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) will post $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fluor Co. (NEW)’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.42. Fluor Co. (NEW) posted earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 68.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Fluor Co. (NEW) will report full-year earnings of ($9.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.73) to ($9.42). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fluor Co. (NEW).

FLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank set a $17.00 target price on Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of NYSE FLR traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $19.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,385,754 shares. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $41.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Fluor Co. (NEW) in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 126.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 393.9% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fluor Co. (NEW) in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 62,375.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. 81.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

