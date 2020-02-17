$0.25 EPS Expected for AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) to post $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AssetMark Financial.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AssetMark Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AssetMark Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Shares of AMK traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.50. 86,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,063. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AssetMark Financial has a 12-month low of $22.87 and a 12-month high of $34.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.32.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $421,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the third quarter valued at $4,388,000. Partner Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the third quarter valued at $5,061,000. Institutional investors own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

