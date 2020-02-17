$0.37 EPS Expected for Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.38. Helios Technologies reported earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full-year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.27. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Helios Technologies.

Several analysts have weighed in on HLIO shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Helios Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Helios Technologies stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.53. 36,346 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.36. Helios Technologies has a 1 year low of $35.13 and a 1 year high of $53.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%.

In other news, Director Christine L. Koski sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $960,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Britt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $2,037,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Helios Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Helios Technologies by 1,132.5% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

