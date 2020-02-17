-$0.44 EPS Expected for Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) will post ($0.44) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the lowest is ($0.45). The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.79). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Orchard Therapeutics.

Get Orchard Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on ORTX shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

ORTX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,737. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of -0.98. The company has a current ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Orchard Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $21.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.65 and its 200-day moving average is $13.10.

In other news, insider Fmr Llc sold 19,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $266,036.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORTX. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.