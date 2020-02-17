$0.47 EPS Expected for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to announce $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Boyd Gaming posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Boyd Gaming.

BYD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.11.

In other Boyd Gaming news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $298,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,815,309.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 35,510 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $1,056,777.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 372,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,094,974.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $33.28 on Friday. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $33.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Earnings History and Estimates for Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD)

