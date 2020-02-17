$0.47 EPS Expected for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to announce $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Boyd Gaming posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Boyd Gaming.

BYD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.11.

In other Boyd Gaming news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $298,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,815,309.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 35,510 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $1,056,777.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 372,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,094,974.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 29.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $33.28 on Friday. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $33.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

