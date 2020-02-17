$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.73. Spirit Realty Capital posted earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Spirit Realty Capital.

SRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial raised Spirit Realty Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter worth $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.77. 470,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.13. Spirit Realty Capital has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $54.63.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

