0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Price Hits $0.18 on Major Exchanges

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. One 0xBitcoin token can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00001922 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. 0xBitcoin has a total market cap of $1.06 million and $1.19 million worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00048220 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.47 or 0.00481864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $607.28 or 0.06297688 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00065322 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00027803 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005276 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003341 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010369 BTC.

0xBitcoin Profile

0xBitcoin is a token. It launched on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 . The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin Token Trading

0xBitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

