$1.01 EPS Expected for Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.01 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.17. Tenet Healthcare posted earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 98%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.87. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tenet Healthcare.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on THC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,137,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2,780.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,816 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $894,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 82,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 327,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 120,810 shares in the last quarter.

THC stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.40. The stock had a trading volume of 611,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,212. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.71. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $39.37.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

