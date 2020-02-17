$1.64 Billion in Sales Expected for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) will announce $1.64 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Celanese’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.57 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.72 billion. Celanese reported sales of $1.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Celanese will report full-year sales of $6.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.38 billion to $6.73 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $7.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Celanese.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Celanese from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Celanese from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Celanese from $133.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Celanese from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Celanese from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Celanese by 162.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Celanese by 410.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CE traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.02. 997,631 shares of the company traded hands. Celanese has a 12 month low of $94.73 and a 12 month high of $128.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

