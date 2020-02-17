1,100 Shares in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Acquired by Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,080,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSI traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.72. 25,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,197. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.29. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 12 month low of $47.81 and a 12 month high of $73.87.

In related news, insider (Tony) Robinson Antony purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00.

About Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

