1,127 Shares in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) Purchased by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ashland Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $406,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Ashland Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Guillermo Novo bought 12,900 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.96 per share, with a total value of $1,018,584.00. 9.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ASH shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Ashland Global from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashland Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on Ashland Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ashland Global from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Shares of Ashland Global stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.76. 478,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,169. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.44 and a 200 day moving average of $75.77. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.50 and a fifty-two week high of $81.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

