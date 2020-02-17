1,149 Shares in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Acquired by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,221,000. Davidson Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth about $8,880,000. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,366,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 75.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 10,395 shares during the period. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 88,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,314 shares during the period.

VCR traded down $0.44 on Monday, hitting $202.09. 34,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,093. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $163.66 and a 12 month high of $203.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.22.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

