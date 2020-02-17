1,324 Shares in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Bought by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 32,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 21,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 11,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.41. The company had a trading volume of 340,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,268. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.99. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $29.21.

