14,510 Shares in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Acquired by TI Trust Inc.

TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 816.8% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 699,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,039,000 after acquiring an additional 623,206 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 334,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 99,128 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $435,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,897,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.48. 1,510,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,641,029. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $20.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.90.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a $0.0768 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.