$15.74 Million in Sales Expected for 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) will announce sales of $15.74 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.68 million to $15.80 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp posted sales of $13.09 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, April 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will report full year sales of $64.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $64.46 million to $65.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $67.24 million, with estimates ranging from $66.38 million to $68.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow 1st Constitution Bancorp.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $15.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 million.

FCCY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,549,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 1,217.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 7,376 shares during the period. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC grew its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 152,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 22,246 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.94% of the company’s stock.

FCCY traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,767 shares. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.47 and a twelve month high of $22.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from 1st Constitution Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

