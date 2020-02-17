17,541 Shares in RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new position in RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in RadNet in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in RadNet in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in RadNet in the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Bridge City Capital LLC bought a new position in RadNet in the fourth quarter worth about $1,625,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in RadNet by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other RadNet news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $195,386.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 532,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,078,513.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RDNT opened at $22.87 on Monday. RadNet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

RDNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of RadNet from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of RadNet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

