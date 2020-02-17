18,696 Shares in Huami Corp (NYSE:HMI) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huami Corp (NYSE:HMI) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 18,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HMI. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Huami by 3,764.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 22,966 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Huami by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 17,209 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huami during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,316,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Huami during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huami during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Huami alerts:

Shares of Huami stock opened at $14.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Huami Corp has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $19.66. The company has a market capitalization of $859.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.22.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Huami from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

About Huami

Huami Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, necklaces, sportswear, etc.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huami Corp (NYSE:HMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Huami Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huami and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.