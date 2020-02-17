2,014 Shares in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Acquired by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 49,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,566,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $742,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AWK shares. UBS Group lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a target price (up previously from ) on shares of American Water Works in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.29.

AWK opened at $139.32 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.39 and a 200-day moving average of $123.63. The company has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.06. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $139.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

