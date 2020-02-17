20,442 Shares in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Purchased by Epiq Partners LLC

Epiq Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,000. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $197.61 on Monday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $160.87 and a 1 year high of $197.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.50.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

