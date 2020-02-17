209,368 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 209,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,311,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 45,491,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,023,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,025 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,426,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,353,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,876 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,856,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $759,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,488 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,041,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $491,002,000 after acquiring an additional 244,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,227,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,974,000 after acquiring an additional 103,172 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $43.77 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.98 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.25.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.