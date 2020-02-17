22,088 Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Purchased by TI Trust Inc.

TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up 1.4% of TI Trust Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 24,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 73,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 11,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,206,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,698 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 168,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,799,000 after buying an additional 13,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $66.38. 7,530,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,608,555. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.02. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Gabelli began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.92.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

