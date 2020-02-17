222,500 Shares in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 222,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vereit in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,566,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Vereit by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,617,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523,537 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Vereit by 34.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,668,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,834 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Vereit in the third quarter valued at about $19,560,000. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd grew its stake in Vereit by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 15,452,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,950 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VER shares. ValuEngine cut Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Vereit in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Vereit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.06.

Shares of Vereit stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.03. The stock had a trading volume of 9,891,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,685,719. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.58. Vereit Inc has a 52 week low of $7.78 and a 52 week high of $10.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Vereit Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

