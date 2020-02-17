2,243 Shares in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Baidu by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $455,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Baidu by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,987,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIDU traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $134.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,697,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,594,259. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.25. Baidu Inc has a fifty-two week low of $93.39 and a fifty-two week high of $186.22.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Baidu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Baidu from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Baidu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.92.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

