24,816 Shares in FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) Purchased by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 24,816 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,000. Globeflex Capital L P owned approximately 0.56% of FS Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FS Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in FS Bancorp by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in FS Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in FS Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Marina Cofer-Wildsmith sold 1,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $125,056.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph P. Zavaglia sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total transaction of $139,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,627. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,412 shares of company stock worth $485,084. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FSBW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of FS Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of FS Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of FS Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSBW opened at $52.00 on Monday. FS Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $46.04 and a 12 month high of $64.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $231.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.13.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.27). FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $23.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.15 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that FS Bancorp Inc will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.34%.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

